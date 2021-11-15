Last Updated:

'From VIP to EPI culture' | PM Modi Inaugurates India's First ISO Certified, PPP Based Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the recently redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his visit to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the recently redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh. The newly renovated railway station was launched on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which is being celebrated by the centre as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’. The newly revamped railway station that connects Indore to Delhi contributes to the state railways in multiple ways.

While launching the station PM Modi said that the historical railway station is not only renovated but its value has also been enhanced after it became associated with the name of Rani Kamlapati, the Gonda Queen. He apprised, “Not only has this historical railway station of Bhopal been renovated, but its importance has also increased with the addition of the name of Kamalapati Ji, the queen of Ginnorgarh. Today the pride of Indian Railways has also been added to the pride of Gondwana.”
 

Nation gets its first ISO certified Railway Station: PM Modi

PM Modi further apprised, “Today the country's first ISO certified as Rani Kamalapati Railway Station has been inaugurated. The country's first PPP (Public-Private partnership) model based railway station has been dedicated to the nation. The facilities which were once available in the airport are now available in the railway station.”

PM Gatishakti National Master Plan will help bring development: PM Modi

During his speech, he hailed the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan launched by the government to bring further development to the nation by monitoring the quick implementation of the plans, “Today's India is not only making record investments for the construction of modern infrastructure, but it is also ensuring that projects are not delayed, there is no obstacle. PM Gatishakti National Master Plan started recently, will help the country in fulfilling this resolution,” he added.

PM Modi went on to say that, “There was a time when even the railway infrastructure projects took years and years to get off the ground from the drawing board, but today Indian Railways has shown that it is not only planning new projects but is also completing  them on time with seriousness.”

At the launch, he also spoke about the newly inaugurated special Ramayan Circuit pilgrim train and said, “earlier, even if the railway was used for tourism, it was confined to a premium club. For the first time, the common man is being given the divine experience of tourism and pilgrimage at a reasonable amount. He added, “The Ramayan circuit train is one such innovative effort.”

He also said that under the BJP government there has been a significant transition from 'VIP to EPI' culture, that is 'Every person is important' culture.

PM Modi further dedicated the Madhya Pradesh Railways' new initiatives to the common people. The multiple initiatives taken by the railways included - the launch of the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj broad gauge section, the third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri broad gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section. 

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

The revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway station is named after the brave Queen Kamalapati of the Gonda kingdom and is Madhya Pradesh’s first world-class railway station. The station has been redeveloped in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and is given the label of being a green building equipped with the latest amenities and has also included several facilities for the physically challenged citizens so that they can have easy access to the station. The station was redeveloped as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

