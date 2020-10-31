PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Seaplane Service; To Fly Between Ahmedabad & Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the country’s first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity site at Kevadia colony to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district.

The Prime Minister travelled on the maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The Twin Otter from the Maldives arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday. The seaplane took off from Male, the capital of the Maldives, and arrived in Gujarat after landing at the Venduruthy channel for a technical halt.

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi travels on the maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati



The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district pic.twitter.com/5e9w6PdAgs — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

READ: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity; pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will operate two daily seaplane flights between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat from Saturday.

The seaplane flights will be operated by SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle. The duration of each flight would be around 30 minutes.

READ: PM Modi pays final tribute to Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel; meets his family members

Twin Otter Seaplane

The Twin Otter seaplane weighs about 3,377 kilograms and has a fuel tank capacity of 1,419 litres. The length of the Twin Otter is 15.77 meters (51 feet) and the height is 5.94 meters (19 feet). The seaplane has a seating capacity of 19 passengers and can carry a maximum weight of 5,670 kilos.

There is a major difference in the methods and capacities of takeoff and landing between a seaplane and an airplane. While airplanes use land for take-off and landing, the seaplane can take off and land on any water body including any large rivers, lakes and sea. Speaking about the Twin Otter seaplane, Captain Ajay Chauhan explained that the machine has twin engines like its name and consumes about 272 kg fuel per hour for flying.

READ: PM Modi inaugurates tourism attractions at Statue of Unity

READ: PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Narmada; to unveil more projects during 2-day visit