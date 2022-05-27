PM Modi Inaugurates India's Largest Drone Festival, Launches 150 Remote Pilot Certificates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated India’s biggest Drone festival at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. PM Modi interacted with Kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations by over 70 exhibitors at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022.

While speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The enthusiasm seen in India regarding drone technology is amazing. It indicates the possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation in India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Drones can be used in identifying damaged crops and can help farmers by the smart spray of water and nutrients. It reduces the cost of expensive medicines for crops. With the advancement in drone technology, small-scale farmers will benefit. We are promoting a health and wellness centres network in every village in the nation. With the help of drones, medicines will be reaching every corner of the nation.”

"Till a few months back, there were a lot of restrictions on drones. We have removed most of the restrictions and are also moving towards creating a strong drone manufacturing ecosystem in India through schemes like PLI," PM Modi added.

Further, Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia while speaking at the Bharat Drone Festival 2022 said, “While a drone can help security forces in maintaining security, it can also help farmers. We've brought new drone rules & released a drone space map.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched 150 remote pilot certificates at the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28 in the national capital Delhi. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups, etc participated in the Mahotsav.

'India to become global drone hub by 2030': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Earlier on May 10, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the inaugural event of an experience studio on drones at NITI Aayog. He stated that India will soon see a higher number of industries embracing drone innovation to make the country a global drone hub by the year 2030. It will lead to a revolution that will touch the life of every citizen, realising the PM's goal of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, added Scindia.

"It is the resolve of PM Modi to make India the International Drone Hub leader by 2030. We have to lead the world in this field. Our Ministry is working along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. It is imperative for us to boost the usage of drones in different industrial- and defence-related sectors to leverage the benefits of this technology, as highlighted by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are actively working towards making drone services easily accessible," Scindia said, reported ANI.