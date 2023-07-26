PM Modi Inaugurates ITPO Complex, ‘Bharat Mandapam’; Calls It Moment Of Pride For Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped ITPO (India Trade Promotion Organisation) complex renamed, as 'Bharat Mandapam' in Pragati Maidan, Delhi on Wednesday and called it a moment of pride for every Indian.

'After seeing 'Bharat Mandapam' every Indian is happy, full of pride', said PM Modi

Several other dignitaries such as Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and actor Aamir Khan were among eminent dignitaries present at the inauguration of International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, 'Bharat Mandampam.'

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released commemorative stamps and coins to mark the inauguration of a grand and prestigious complex. Earlier in the morning, the PM also performed pooja at the 123 acres (approx) complex which is also India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. The revamped complex has been developed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore.

The IECC will also host G20 summit in September under India's presidency. The summit will be attended by heads of states of 20 nations including the US, UK and China among others.

PM Modi remembers the martyrs of Kargil War

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony, PM Narendra Modi recalled the martyrs on the occasion Kargil Vijay Divas. He said, "Today is a historic day as it's Kargil Vijay Diwas. The enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters. I pay tribute to each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war." Citing the infrastructural push in the national capital PM Modi said, "The world's largest museum will also be constructed in Delhi."

PM Modi launches scathing attack on the 'Toli'

Attacking the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said even the construction of 'Kartavya Path' was criticised by 'Toli' but after it got developed, it was applauded by everyone. He said, "Some people have a tendency to comment and stop good works. When 'Kartavya Path' was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good. I am sure the 'Toli' will also accept 'Bharat Mandapam' and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver a lecture in a seminar."

PM guarantees coming back with 'Third Term'

Exuding confidence about the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi guaranteed coming back to power. He said, "In my 'Third Term', India will be among the top three economies in the world...Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai."

He concluded thanking all the people who were constantly involved in the grand project. He said, "Today I got the opportunity to meet all the workers who have worked on this project. I thank them and all those who're witnessing this historical moment."

