PM Modi Inaugurates Joint Conference Of CMs, HC Chief Justices; CJI NV Ramana Also Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the inaugural session of the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, April 30. The conference between Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts is also being attended by Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, and Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju. PM Modi addressed the conference which aims to create frameworks for simplifying the process of delivering justice.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system."

Speaking about previous such conferences, the PMO said, "The previous such conference was held in 2016. Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under eCourts Mission Mode Project."

#WatchLive



Addressing the Joint Conference of Chief Minister of the States and the Chief Justices of High Courts in the presence of Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi ji.https://t.co/qsz0FqS5wH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana chaired the 39th conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of the country.

39th Conference of Chief Justices of High Courts

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana chaired the 39th conference of Chief Justices of the High courts on Friday, April 29. The Conference was aimed at reviewing the progress made on the resolutions passed in the previous such conferences held up to 2016 and also discussed the specific needs of the courts.

The 39th conference of Chief Justices of the High Courts was jointly chaired by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana as well as the Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju. The Chief Justices of all the High Courts across the country and other dignitaries, including Justice Uday U Lalit and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar of the Supreme Court.

"Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted cooperation and commitment to the institution," CJI Ramana said.

CJI Ramana has asked the Chief Justices of the High Courts to send the names of those who should be elevated as soon as possible. He also expresses satisfaction with some of the High Courts' responses, which he describes as "very encouraging."

The conference of Chief Justices of all High Courts was followed by the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on April 30, which was inaugurated by PM Modi. The Chief Justices' conference and the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a gap of six years, at the endeavour of the Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana.