PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi-Tamil Sangaman; Calls It Celebration Of India's Diverse Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The month-long programme will celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

The Prime Minister said that Kashi-Tamil Sangaman, which means union, is exceptional and is a celebration of India's diversity. "Sangam plays a very vital role in our country, from Sangam of rivers, knowledge, and thoughts. This Sangamam is the celebration of India's diverse cultures," PM Modi said.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is like the union of the sacred Yamuna and Ganga rivers. "While Kashi is the spiritual and cultural capital of India, Tamil Nadu holds India's oldest history. It is the pride of India," he added.

"Kashi and Tamil Nadu, both are timeless centres of culture and civilisation. Both places are the places of the world's oldest languages- Sanskrit and Tamil," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi remarked that the gathering comes at a time when India entered "Amrit Kaal'- a period between now and 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. "India is a country that has for the past 1,000 years followed cultural unity."

'Tamil Nadu played important role in Kashi's development'

He noted that Tamil Nadu played a very important role in the development of Kashi. "Tamil Nadu's Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan contributed immensely to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as its Vice-chancellor," Modi added.

"Kashi and Tamil Nadu both are sources of music, literature and art. Kashi's tabla & Tamil Nadu's Thannumai are famous. In Kashi, you'd get Banarasi saree & in Tamil Nadu you would see kanjivaram silk which are known across the world," PM Modi said.

While inaugurating the 'Kashi Tamil Sangaman' programme, Prime Minister Modi also laid stress on 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India). He also praised scholars from the South for enriching insights about the country.

'We should not indulge in dispute of languages'

On language controversy, PM said that one should refrain from language dispute. He stated that it is our responsibility to strengthen Tamil. "It is India's loss if we forget to respect the Tamil language. We should not indulge in dispute of languages."

"It is the collective responsibility of 130 crore Indians to preserve the rich Tamil heritage," he stressed.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam

The month-long programme will see more than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu visit Varanasi and will take part in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

It aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life, including scholars, artisans and traders, from the two ancient centres of learning to share their knowledge, culture and best practices, and learn from each others' experiences.

A month-long exhibition of handicrafts, handlooms, books, cuisine, art forms, documentaries, history, and tourist places of the two regions will also be put up in Varanasi.