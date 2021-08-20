PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects In Somnath, Sends Strong Message Against Terror

Quick links:
While inaugurating key projects in Gujarat's Somnath via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted sharply to the 'current terrorist activities around the world'. Without mentioning the Taliban, the Prime Minister said that those who are trying to build a nation on the basis of terrorism will not last long. PM Modi linked the terrorists who tried to demolish Somnath Temple in 2016 to today's situation in Afghanistan.
In his address, the Prime Minister said that humanity will not fear terrorists for long.
"The thought of trying to build a nation with terrorism might scare humanity for some time but it won't be able to pressurise it for too long. This lesson is equally important today as it was a few years ago when terrorists were trying to destroy Somnath Temple," added PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated significant and multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath via video conferencing. The projects that were inaugurated included Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Somnath Temple trustees and other officials participated in the inauguration event.
"The current development will not only help in employment but it will also help the youth to connect with the History and traditions of our culture. There was a time when India used to be known as 'sone ki chidiyaan' and for me these projects will get completed in a real manner when we bring back that rich and prosperous India," added PM Modi.