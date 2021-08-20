PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects In Somnath, Sends Strong Message Against Terror

While inaugurating key projects in Gujarat's Somnath via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted sharply to the 'current terrorist activities around the world'. Without mentioning the Taliban, the Prime Minister said that those who are trying to build a nation on the basis of terrorism will not last long. PM Modi linked the terrorists who tried to demolish Somnath Temple in 2016 to today's situation in Afghanistan.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that humanity will not fear terrorists for long.

"The thought of trying to build a nation with terrorism might scare humanity for some time but it won't be able to pressurise it for too long. This lesson is equally important today as it was a few years ago when terrorists were trying to destroy Somnath Temple," added PM Modi.

PM Modi inaugurates key projects in Somnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated significant and multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath via video conferencing. The projects that were inaugurated included Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Somnath Temple trustees and other officials participated in the inauguration event.

Highlights from the inauguration ceremony

The Shree Parvati Temple is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of Rs 30 crore. This will include temple construction in Sompura Salats Style, development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.

According to a release by the PMO, the Somnath Promenade has been developed under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme at a cost of over Rs 47 crore.

The Somnath Exhibition Centre, developed in the premises of 'Tourist Facilitation Centre', displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of the old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath.

The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of Rs 3.5 crore.

This temple is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai of Indore when she found that the old temple was in ruins. The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity.

