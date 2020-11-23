PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-storeyed Flats For MPs; Lists Successes In Project Completion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament, located at Dr B D Marg in Delhi, via video conferencing. The Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, was present on the occasion. Addressing the MPs, PM Modi said that the problems which have been there since decades end by "finding solutions" and not by avoiding them. "Not only the residence of MPs, but there were many such projects here in Delhi, which were incomplete for many years," he said.

'Our government completed several projects'

"Construction of many buildings started during this government's tenure and was completed before the scheduled time. During Atal Ji's time, the discussion for an Ambedkar National Memorial started which was built during our tenure after a long wait of 23 years," the Prime Minister said. "Central Information Commission's new building, War memorial and National Police Memorial, were all built by our government," PM Modi said.

संसद की इस productivity में आप सभी सांसदों ने products और process दोनों का ही ध्यान रखा है।



हमारी लोकसभा और राज्यसभा, दोनों के ही सांसदों ने इस दिशा में एक नई ऊंचाई हासिल की है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 23, 2020

According to an official release, these flats are located at Dr BD Marg in New Delhi. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats. The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14% from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of COVID-19.

Several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy-efficient LED light fittings, occupancy-based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for the conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant.

