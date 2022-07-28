PM Modi Inaugurates Multiple Projects Under Gujarat's Sabar Dairy 'to Boost Rural Economy'

As a part of his day-long schedule in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects under Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki in Sabarkantha. The projects inaugurated by PM Modi are worth over Rs 1,000 crore and aim to empower the local farmers and milk producers and further increase their income. This will also boost the rural economy in the region, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

Among the inaugurated projects, PM Modi integrated 120 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) Powder manufacturing plant and inaugurated the Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant and the Sabar Cheese and Whey Drying Plant Project. All of these projects have been visioned with an investment of crores of rupees and will help produce milk products with efficiency.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha to boost the rural economy, support local farmers and milk producers. pic.twitter.com/h95bLoryVN — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Notably, Sabar Dairy is a part of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which makes and markets a whole range of milk and milk products under the Amul brand.

In Sabarkantha, inaugurating various initiatives which will boost rural economy, support local farmers and milk producers. https://t.co/HMVvXQ9eDD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022

'Technology-driven projects will help boost rural economy': PM Modi

While speaking at the event at Gujarat's Sabar Dairy, PM Modi lauded the growth of India's dairy sector, asserting that it has become a major contributor to the growth of the rural economy in the country. He also added that the "technology-driver" projects launched on Thursday will help to support farmers and milk producers to a great extent.

"Today Sabar Dairy has expanded. New projects worth hundreds of crores are being set up here. Sabar Dairy's capacity will increase further with the addition of milk powder plant with modern technology and one more line in the A-septic packing section," he further added.

Stating that Gujarat's development in the last two decades has shown great results, the Prime Minister noted that the state's dairy market is worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

He also referred to the formation of 10,000 Farmer Producer Associations (FPOs) adding that the work in this regard is going on in full swing in the country. "Through this, small farmers will be able to directly connect with the food processing, the value linked export & supply chain. It will benefit the farmers of Gujarat", he added.

Image: ANI