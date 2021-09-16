PM Modi Inaugurates New Defence Ministry Office Complexes 'with All Modern Amenities'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated two new defence ministry office complexes in Delhi as part of the Central Vista revamp project. PM Modi presented the new office buildings located at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue at 11 am. The PM vested the newly built defence office complex at Africa Avenue along with the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Following the inauguration, PM Modi met with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers. Union Minister of Petroleum, Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, were also present at the inauguration function.

Built as part of the government’s Central Vista project, the two defence office complexes were completed ahead of its 24-month timeline. The building is the first to be presented as part of the project. While addressing the guests at the inauguration, PM Modi said that the existing building was built during British rule and hadn’t been changed since. He went on to say that the most important defence ministry that safeguards the nation could not work in an old tattered building. The PM also claimed that the government’s commitment to the 'New India' vision is showcased in the project.

“Today Delhi is progressing in line with 'New India' vision. These new Defence office complexes will now make it feasible for our armies to operate in better working conditions with all modern amenities,” PM Modi said. “When we are focusing on ease of living and ease of doing business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role. This is the idea behind the work that is being done in the development of Central Vista,” PM added. He further stated that the defence complex also showed India's efficiency towards achieving the Atmanirbhar Bharat goal.

The PM thanked the individuals behind the project and said that the work was completed 12 months ahead of its expected time. He went on to say that the achievement made during the COVID-19 pandemic showed the people’s commitment to working for the betterment of the nation. He also informed that the construction of the new parliament building would be completed in the time frame given.

Previous buildings were in a tattered state, says Defence Minister

Following the inauguration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the defence complex was symbolic of change. He further added that the officials had been working in the old office building for over 70 years, leading to problems including cracking of walls. He claimed that the new building would help bring optimum utilisation of the officials as it will improve the efficiency of the individuals working in the building. The defence minister went on to thank PM Modi for his involvement in the project.

Defence Ministry office complexes made with sustainable technology

According to a release by the PM office, the new defence offices will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of defence and the armed forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. The complexes are energy efficient. The new ‘green’ building comes with comprehensive security management measures and has used sustainable construction technology called LGSF (Light gauge steel frame), which reduced construction time from 24-30 months in case of conventional RCC construction. The office complexes have been built at the cost of Rs 775 crores provided by the Defence Ministry.

