PM Modi Inaugurates Northeast’s First AIIMS, Dedicates Rs 14,300 Crore Projects | PICS

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed PM Modi at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday, April 14.
Along with Assam CM, Governor Gulab Kataria, the state health minister and other BJP leaders were present to welcome PM Modi in Guwahati.
PM Modi inspected the infrastructure of AIIMS Guwahati, which he inaugurated on the auspicious day of Rongali Bihu.
PM Modi reviewed the infrastructure of newly-built medical infrastructures in the capital of Assam.
In a big boost to health infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated AIIMS in Guwahati on Friday, making it the first AIIMS in the North East region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three Medical colleges in Assam including Nalbari Medical College, Nagaon Medical College and Kokrajhar Medical College.
PM Modi addressed a huge gathering in Guwahati, where he slammed the opposition for the poor healthcare system in the Northeast.