Last Updated:

PM Modi Inaugurates Northeast’s First AIIMS, Dedicates Rs 14,300 Crore Projects | PICS

In a big boost to health infrastructure, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated AIIMS in Guwahati on Friday, making it the first AIIMS in the North East region.

General News
 
| Written By
Amrit Burman
Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi
1/9
Image: ANI

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed PM Modi at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday, April 14.

PM Modi, Assam, Assam Governor Gulab Kataria
2/9
Image: ANI

Along with Assam CM, Governor Gulab Kataria, the state health minister and other BJP leaders were present to welcome PM Modi in Guwahati. 

Narendra Modi, AIIMS
3/9
Image: ANI

PM Modi inspected the infrastructure of AIIMS Guwahati, which he inaugurated on the auspicious day of  Rongali Bihu.

PM Modi, Assam CM
4/9
Image: ANI

PM Modi with Assam CM and Assam Governor at AIIMS Guwahati.

PM Modi, AIIMS
5/9
Image: ANI

PM Modi reviewed the infrastructure of newly-built medical infrastructures in the capital of Assam.

AIIMS, PM Modi
6/9
Image: ANI

In a big boost to health infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated AIIMS in Guwahati on Friday, making it the first AIIMS in the North East region.

Assam Medial College
7/9
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three Medical colleges in Assam including Nalbari Medical College, Nagaon Medical College and Kokrajhar Medical College.

PM Modi addressing people
8/9
Image: ANI

PM Modi addressed a huge gathering in Guwahati, where he slammed the opposition for the poor healthcare system in the Northeast.

Bihu, Assam Bihu
9/9
Image: ANI

In the evening, PM Modi is scheduled to attend a Bihu programme and inaugurate several development projects, including the commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
PM Modi donning 'Khakee' outfit visits Theppakadu elephant Camp; tries hand in photography

PM Modi donning 'Khakee' outfit visits Theppakadu elephant Camp; tries hand in photography
Maha CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis visit premises of newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya

Maha CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis visit premises of newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya