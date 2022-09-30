Last Updated:

PM Modi Inaugurates Phase-1 Of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project

He inaugurated the metro rail stretch on the city's East-West corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in the Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station in the morning.

Press Trust Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral.

The prime minister waved a green flag to the metro train at Kalupur railway station.

With this, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said in a release. 

