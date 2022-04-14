PM Modi Inaugurates 'PM Sangrahalaya'; Buys First Ticket To Historic Museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’ in Delhi as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. PM Modi reached the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti and became the first person to buy a ticket for the museum. The museum has been built in order to create awareness about India’s Prime Ministers and their contributions to the nation to date.

PM Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya built in block 2 of the Teen Murti Bhavan. Guided by the vision of PM Modi, the museum tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers. The building has now been inaugurated for people to watch and laud each of India’s PMs and their contributions to the country.

PM Modi bought the first ticket to the museum built to create awareness about India’s Prime Ministers to date. Inaugurating the building, PM Modi walked through the corridors and watched the various installations, paintings and other areas. The PM also met with all the dignitaries present at the venue. The Sangrahalaya recognises the contributions of all India's Prime Ministers, regardless of their ideology or tenure in office.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is an all-inclusive initiative with the goal of educating and motivating the younger generation about the country's PMs and their vision for nation growth. It is noteworthy that there was no felling of trees done for the construction of the visionary project. Meanwhile, the logo of the Sangrahalaya symbolises the hands of the people of India holding up the democracy.

Inside the Prime Ministers’ Museum

The museum is a cohesive blend of old and new, and it contains the former Nehru Museum building, known as Block I, which now houses a completely refurbished, technologically enhanced display of Jawaharlal Nehru's life and contributions. Awards received by Jawaharlal Nehru from all over the world, which was never displayed, are also exhibited in the renovated Block 1.

The design of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is inspired by the rising India narrative - India is shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The infrastructure incorporates sustainable and energy consumption practices. The total area of the Sangrahalaya is 15,600 sq mt.

The Prime Ministers’ museum logo represents the hands of the people of India holding the Chakra, symbolising the nation and democracy. The museum has Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations etc. to make the experience highly interactive.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD