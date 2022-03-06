PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro Rail Service, Interacts With Students In Inaugural Ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra to inaugurate Pune Metro rail services. After inaugurating the rail service PM Modi bought the ticket before travelling in Pune Metro. The foundation stone for the metro rail service in the city was laid by PM Modi in the year 2016 and today in 2022 the Prime Minister's first phase comprises a 12 km stretch out of a total of 32 km.

The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. PM Modi also inaugurated and inspected the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and undertook a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station. Tweeting about the same Prime Minister said, "Ensuring convenient and comfortable travel for the people of Pune. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro and travelled on board with his young friends."

PM Modi to take part in various events in Pune

Before inaugurating the Pune Metro Prime Minister Modi upon landing in Maharashtra unveiled a 9.5 feet Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. Later in the day, PM lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects. The rejuvenation project will be done in a 9 Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs. 1080 crores. Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator” at a cost of over Rs 1470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.

According to the Press release by the Prime Minister's Office, the PM will also gift the city of Pune with 140 electronic busses and an electronic bus depot constructed at Baner. On the busy filled with the inauguration, the PM will also inaugurate a museum dedicated to famous cartoonist R.K Laxman, the main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. To end his day, PM Modi will be visiting Symbiosis University, to take part in their Golden Jubilee celebration.