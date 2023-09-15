PM Modi Inaugurates Railway Projects Worth Rs 6,350 Cr In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an array of railway projects valued at approximately Rs 6,350 crores in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh on Thursday. These projects included the Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, the third rail line connecting Champa to Jamga, another linking Pendra Road to Anuppur, and the Merry-Go-Round system uniting Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS).

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 50-bedded ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chhattisgarh. These blocks, as an official statement from the Prime Minister’s office states, are an integral part of the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. They will be established in Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar, and Raigarh Districts, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 210 crores.

Additionally, the PM distributed one lakh Sickle Cell Counseling Cards, a step towards addressing health issues caused by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population, as per the statement. This distribution falls under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSAEM), which was inaugurated by PM Modi in July 2023 in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

During his address, PM Modi emphasised the global recognition of ‘India's rapid development pace’ and its ‘unique’ model of social welfare. He expressed pride in the equal priority given to the development of every state and region in the country. He highlighted Chhattisgarh as a powerhouse of national progress and commended the citizens for their contributions. In his speech, he also added, “Today, a new chapter is being written in the development of Chhattisgarh's railway network.”

Modi also underscored the government's commitment to safeguarding forests and land while also creating opportunities for prosperity through forest resources. He referenced initiatives like the Vandhan Vikas Yojana, benefiting numerous tribal youths.

The Indian PM further discussed the positive impact of the railway projects on the region. He emphasised the reduction in transportation costs and time for coal, vital for power generation, and highlighted the forthcoming Pit Head Thermal Power Plant. The inauguration of the 65 km Merry-Go-Round project to connect the Talaipalli Mine marks a significant milestone, with similar projects anticipated across the country.Concluding his address, the Prime Minister called for collective progress with the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' motto that the PM had reiterated on various occasions and expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh would attain new heights of development.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh Saruta, and Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, T S Singhdeo, among other dignitaries.

According to a PMO official statement, the rail projects unveiled today, under the PM GatiShakti initiative, will bolster socio-economic development by enhancing passenger and freight traffic movement in the region. The Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, costing around Rs 3,055 crore, will connect Kharsia to Dharamjaygarh, facilitating coal transportation from Mand-Raigarh coalfields. Additionally, the third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur (50 km) and Champa to Jamga (98 km) will enhance regional connectivity, promoting tourism and employment opportunities. The electrified MGR System, costing over Rs 2070 crore, will transport coal from Talaipalli Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station, bolstering the nation's energy security.