PM Modi Inaugurates Shree Anna Conference; Asserts 'Millets Can Tackle Food Challenges'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in New Delhi and said that millets can tackle challenges of food security as well as food habits. The PM also urged farm scientists to strive towards raising the proportion of nutri-cereals in the country's staple diet.

Addressing the Shree Anna Conference, PM Modi said, "It is a matter of great honour for us that after India's proposal and efforts, the United Nations declared 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets'. More than 75 lakh farmers from India are virtually present with us in this ceremony today, which shows its importance."

The Prime Minister highlighted the ease with which millets may be cultivated in challenging climatic circumstances, without chemicals or fertilisers, and said that India's millets mission will help 2.5 crore small and marginal farmers throughout the nation.

"Being climate resilient is the strength of millets. Millets can be easily produced even in very adverse climatic conditions. Its production also requires relatively less water, due to which it becomes a favourite crop for places with a water crisis," he said.

#LIVE | 'Events like the Global Millet Summit are not only important for global goods, but also a symbol of India's increasing responsibility in global goods': PM Modi#PMModi #Millets #YearOfMillets #GlobalMilletSummit



Tune in here - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/YMI0uzAzGb — Republic (@republic) March 18, 2023

"Today millets constitute only 5-6 per cent in the national food basket. I urge India's scientists and farm experts to work expeditiously to increase the share. We will have to set achievable targets for it," he added.

PM Modi also stated that events like Global Millets Conference are necessary for "global good" and is a symbol of India's increasing responsibility for "global good". He also lauded India's continuous efforts for a sustainable planet. "Be it LiFE mission, or achieving climate action goals ahead of time, India leads the efforts for a sustainable planet," the Prime Minister stated.

Global Millets Conference

Notably, 72 nations supported India's proposal and in March 2021, UNGA proclaimed 2023 the International Year of Millets. Sorghum (Jowar), Pearl Millet (Bajra), Finger Millet (Ragi), Tiny Millet (Kutki), Foxtail Millet (Kakun), Proso Millet (Cheena), Barnyard Millet (Sawa), Kodo Millet (Kodon), and other small-seeded grasses are all classified as millets and are sometimes called nutri-cereals or dryland cereals.

It is worth noting that India produces more than 170,000 tonnes of millet annually, accounting for 80% of Asia's total production and 20% of world production. The yield of millet in India is higher than the global average, which is 1,229 kg/ha.

(With inputs from agencies)