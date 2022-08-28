Last Updated:

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Smriti Van' Memorial In Bhuj On Day 2 Of Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening made an impromptu visit to Atal Bridge on Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Smriti Van Memorial in Kutch.

Smriti Van Memorial is associated with the tragic Earthquake of 2001 in Kutch

Smriti Van Memorial is a tribute to the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch.

Smriti Van Memorial will be known as  'Veer Balak Smarak'.

Aerial view of Smriti Van Memorial

Smriti Van is built over 470 acres of land after the death of around 13,000 people in the 2001 earthquake having its epicentre in Bhuj. 

Smriti Van celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat

Smriti Van is segregated into seven blocks based on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive and Renew.

PM Modi inaugurated the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on the Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday.

PM Modi made an impromptu visit to the Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300m long and 14m wide in the middle.

The foot-over bridge connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad 

PM Modi had also shared some visuals of the bridge and called it spectacular.

The foot-over bridge has been built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

