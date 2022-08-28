PM Modi Inaugurates 'Smriti Van' Memorial In Bhuj On Day 2 Of Gujarat Visit

Quick links:
Smriti Van is built over 470 acres of land after the death of around 13,000 people in the 2001 earthquake having its epicentre in Bhuj.
Smriti Van celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat
Smriti Van is segregated into seven blocks based on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive and Renew.
PM Modi inaugurated the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on the Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday.
The bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300m long and 14m wide in the middle.