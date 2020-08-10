PM Modi Inaugurates First-ever Submarine Optical Fibre Cable To Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical-fiber-cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high-speed broadband connections in the union territory at par with services in the mainland.

PM had laid the foundation for 2,312-kilometer Chennai- Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) connecting submarine optical fibre cable project in December 30, 2018. "From Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, this service has started in large part of Andaman Nicobar from today (Monday)," Modi said while inaugurating the project held via video conference.

'Big day for Andaman and Nicobar Islands!'

Calling it a 'big day' for the union territory, PM Modi said the project will give a major boost to tourism. He also said it was an 'early Independence Day gift' to the people. Completing the undersea project in the stipulated time frame is commendable, PM said. "Placing 2,300 km cable undersea and that too, before schedule, by maintaining the quality of the cable and installing it undersea is a commendable job. The project wasn't easy. As the bigger this project was the bigger were the hurdles," the Prime Minister said.

"Even the coronavirus pandemic was not able to hinder our speed and the work was completed before schedule. It was the responsibility of the nation to provide people of Andaman and Nicobar with internet connectivity. Today an old and important dream has come true along with a strong team that worked together to complete the project", PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said that the optical fibre cable project, connecting Andaman & Nicobar with the rest of the country is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living. Be it online classes, tourism, banking, shopping or telemedicine, thousands of families in Andaman-Nicobar will now get its access, he said.

The PM also said in 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, high-impact projects are being expanded. A major issue of mobile and internet connectivity has been solved after the inauguration of the undersea project, and the government is now working towards solving road, air and water connectivity in the union territory.

WATCH PM's FULL ADDRESS HERE:

Big day for Andaman and Nicobar Islands! Watch. https://t.co/lNwI6KSEOj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

(With inputs from Agency)