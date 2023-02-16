PM Modi Inaugurates Tribal Festival Aadi Mahotsav, Calls It A 'movement For The Country'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the mega national tribal festival, 'Aadi Mahotsav' at Major Dhyan Chand National stadium in Delhi. During the occasion, he also paid a floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda and mentioned that such events have become a movement for the country.

He said, "During the last 8-9 years, events like 'Aadi Mahotsav' have become a movement for the country. I too take part in several events; I do it because the welfare of the tribal society is a personal as well as an emotional subject for me."

PM Modi while addressing the people from the tribal community, highlighted that he was delighted to see various art forms and products displayed at the event as it reflects the diversity and its grandness. He said, "I was delighted to see different arts, artefacts, music, and cultural display through their products."

"I feel India’s diversity and its grandness have come together and are standing tall today, highlighting its tradition. New India of the 21st century is working on the philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’."

PM Modi on education for tribal children

During the occasion, the Prime Minister also mentioned that the education of tribal children is a priority of the central government, highlighting the model of Eklavya schools.

He said, "Tribal children may be in any corner of the country, their education and their future are my priority. Between 2004 and 2014 only 90 'Eklavya Schools' were opened whereas from 2014 to 2022 we have approved more than 500 Eklavya Schools."

He also stated that out of 500 Eklavya Schools, studies have started in more than 400 schools and more than one lakh tribal students have started studying in these schools.

Efforts to create new opportunities

PM Modi highlighted that the government is focusing on promoting the tribal arts and enhancing the skills of tribal communities. Several research institutes are being opened in the country as part of the effort to create new opportunities for tribal community members.

He said, "Tribal products should reach the maximum market, their recognition should increase, their demand should increase, the government is continuously working in this direction as well."

According to reports, more than three thousand 'Van Dhan Vikas Kendras' have been established in different states of the country. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana has also been launched in the 2023-24 budget to provide financial assistance, skill training, and marketing support. It will also provide new employment opportunities for tribal communities.

PM Modi also stressed the self-help groups operating in the country. He said, "Today, more than 80 lakh self-help groups are working in different states, in which more than 1.25 crore members are our tribal brothers and sisters and a large number of them are our mothers and sisters."

Know more about Aadi Mahotsav

Aadi Mahotsav is celebrated every year to promote the spirit of tribal culture, cuisine, crafts, art and commerce. The annual initiative is taken up by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Aadi Mahotsav 2023 is being organised in Delhi from February 16 to 27, according to an official statement. Like every year, the event will celebrate the glorious tribal culture and traditions.

