PM Modi Inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 In Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow today, on February 10. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PM Inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit

Uttar Pradesh Summit (UPGIS) 2023 scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 at Lucknow, is the flagship Investment Summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. During the course of the 3-day long Investors Summit, a total of 34 sessions. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second and 11 on the last day.

The event will bring together policy makers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think tanks and Government leaders from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

On Day 2, a session on ‘UP is Open for Business Providing New Opportunities for MSMEs and Co-operatives’ will be held. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the session.

One of the sessions lined up on the last day is ‘UP Opportunities in Excise and Sugar Industry’. It will be attended by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony will be President Droupadi Murmu.

UPGIS 2023 is an initiative aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister of India, of making our country a USD 5 Trillion economy, towards which the Government of Uttar Pradesh has set an aspiration target of making the State a USD 1 Trillion economy in the next 5 years.

