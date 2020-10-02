PM Modi Inaugurates VAIBHAV Summit; Highlights India's Ongoing Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'VAIBHAV Summit' --- a platform that brings together overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians. According to a Press Information Bureau release, the VAIBHAV summit is a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian Researchers and Academicians and is being organized from October 2 to October 31.

Thanking the scientists for their suggestions and ideas, PM Modi emphasised on the importance of greater collaboration between Indian academic and research ecosystem with their foreign counterparts. Further apprising about four new vaccines introduced by India for immunisation programme, PM said.

"We recently gave market authorization for an indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine. These vaccination programmes and our POSHAN mission take the health and nutrition of our children to the level of importance it deserves. In 2014, 4 new vaccines were introduced into our immunization programme. We encourage indigenous vaccine production as well We understand that time is of the essence. We've launched an ambitious mission to remove TB in India by 2025. This is five years before the global target. There are other ongoing efforts as well," said PM Modi.

'Promote youngsters' interest in science'

The Prime Minister further said that the need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in science and added that one must get well-versed with the science of history and the history of science.

"We want top-class scientific research to help our farmers. Our agricultural research scientists have worked very hard to increase our production of pulses. We import only a very small fraction of our pulses today. Our food-grain production has hit record highs. It is the need of the hour to promote youngsters' interest in science. To facilitate that, we must get well-versed with the science of history and the history of science," said PM Modi.

Further hailing India's scientific community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought their support for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

