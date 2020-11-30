PM Modi Inaugurates Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway Project, Calls It 'a Gift' On Dev Deepavali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the six-lane widening Varanasi-Prayagraj project in Khajuri Maidan where he extended wishes on Dev Deepavali and Guruparva to the nation. "Today, Kashi is getting another gift of modern infrastructure on the light festival of Dev Deepavali and Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Apart from Kashi, people of Prayagraj will also be benefited, many congratulations to all of you," said PM Modi.

While speaking on the project built at the Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19, PM Modi revealed how the widening of the highway would ease transportation between Kashi and Prayagraj. "I remember that my first public meeting was held on this ground in 2013. Then the highway passing through it was of 4 lanes. Today, with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, it has become 6 lane," he said.

"The widening of this highway has made it easier to come between Kashi and Prayagraj. During the Kanwar Yatra, the problems of the Kanwadi and the people of this region will end. Its benefits will also be available during Kumbh," he added.

Boosting infrastructure for Kashi and the entire UP. https://t.co/0ueFXtVr9w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

PM Modi also spoke about the developmental work that was being carried out in Kashi over the past years. He also shared how infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh had now turned it into an 'Express State.' "Whether to build new highways, pull-over hours, as much work is now being done in Banaras and surrounding areas, never done after independence. What was the state of the infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh earlier, you know very well. Today, Uttar Pradesh is being identified as Express State," he said.

After inaugurating the Varanasi-Prayagraj project, PM Modi is expected to participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the Ganges ghats in the evening. The Prime Minister will start the Dev Deepawali festivities by lighting an earthen lamp at Varanasi's Raj Ghat, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of the holy river Ganga. Thereafter, he will travel to Ravidas Ghat to pay floral tributes at the statue of Sarnath. He will also visit the Sarnath archaeological site and view the sound and light show there.

