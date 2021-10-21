PM Modi Inaugurates Vishram Sadan At National Cancer Institute, Hails Indian Health Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute in Haryana's Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS, New Delhi. He addressed the event through video conferencing and likewise inaugurated the Vishram Sadan. PM Modi spoke to the people regarding the importance of the Sadan and further moving on to India's health system.

The development of the Vishram Sadan will ease the problems of the cancer patients as well as their family members who have to repeatedly come to hospitals and further face accommodation issues, the PM said.

Speaking on the same, PM Modi lauded India's development in the healthcare system and said that it is strongly moving ahead in the direction of developing the healthcare sector. Further talking about the health services provided to the people, he said that health and wellness have spread from village to village through the various initiatives taken by the central government which includes telemedicine facility through e-Sanjeevani, human resource development, construction of new medical institutions, and so on at every corner of the country.

LIVE: PM @narendramodi inaugurates Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS, New Delhi. https://t.co/XbMiHlQR7k — BJP (@BJP4India) October 21, 2021

PM Modi also spoke about the Centre's Jan Aushadhi Kendras which aims to provide medicines to the poor section of the country at very low prices. He said that middle-class families are saving thousands of money through the scheme.

"More attention is also being paid to ensure that people face fewer difficulties in hospitals and can avail every facility and appointment," PM added.

Lauding the Haryana government, PM Modi said that the state has developed to a huge extent under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and has got a "purely honest working government." "I have been fortunate that I got to learn a lot from Haryana", he added.

Many political leaders and dignitaries were present at the inauguration ceremony including Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy among others.

Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute in Haryana

As part of the Infosys Corporate Social Responsibility, the 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at Haryana's Jhajjar campus of AIIMS New Delhi will provide an air-conditioned accommodation facility to the people who accompany the cancer patients at the hospital.

It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 93 crore by the foundation and is in close proximity to the hospital as well as the OPD blocks of the National Cancer Institute.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India/@ANI