PM Modi Insists 'India's G20 Presidency Vision Is To Voice Concerns Global South'

The vision for India's G20 presidency is to voice the concerns of the global south, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said following a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Today, I told PM Kishida in detail about the priorities of our G20 presidency. An important foundation and significant pillar of our vision for our G20 presidency are to voice the priorities of the global south. A culture that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam believes in going ahead by bringing everyone together. That is why we have taken this initiative," he said,

Kishida is on a two-day visit to India. On Monday, he addressed the media after meeting PM Modi and said he had a "good discussion" with his Indian counterpart. Kishida also conveyed his country's commitment to firmly uphold the international order based on the rule of law.

During the bilateral meeting held between PM Modi and the Japanese PM, the latter invited the Indian Prime Minister to the G7 meeting that is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima. PM Modi accepted the invitation.

I heartily welcome Mr. Kishida, today. His this visit will further the momentum of mutual cooperation between the two nations.



Our this meet becomes even more special as it's happening on a time when when India is on her G20 Presidency.



Both leaders also addressed a joint press conference after holding the delegation-level talks in Hyderabad House in the national capital. During the joint conference, PM Modi talked about India's presidency of the G20 and Japan chairing the G7 grouping.

"Our India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on our mutual democratic values and respect for the rule of law on international platforms," he said.

While addressing the media on the India-Japan relationship, PM Modi said, "PM Fumio Kishida and I have met several times in the last year, and every time I have felt his positivity and commitment to the India-Japan bilateral relationship. His visit today will be beneficial to maintaining this momentum. In September this year, I will again get the opportunity to welcome PM Fumio Kishida to India for the G20 Leaders' Summit."

Meanwhile, PM Kishida expressed his country's full support for the development of strong bilateral ties and assured that Japan will continue to work on decarbonisation and energy.

PM Kishida said, "2023 will be the year of the Japan-India tourism exchange to promote our exchanges through tourism. I welcome the renewal of our MOC on Japanese language education. Our economic cooperation with India, which continues to grow rapidly, will not only support the further development of India but also create significant economic opportunities for Japan. In this regard, we welcome that steady progress is being made towards realising 5 trillion yen of public and private investment in financing from Japan to India in 5 years".

Notably, Kishida’s visit comes after a year when he came to India before. The relationship between Japan and India was elevated to a "global partnership" in the year 2000, a "strategic and global partnership" in 2006, and a "special strategic and global partnership" in 2014. Since 2006, India and Japan have held regular annual summits, with the last one held in the national capital last year.

