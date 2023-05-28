PM Modi Installs 'Sengol' In New Parliament House Amid Vedic Mantra Chants | WATCH

India witnessed the much-awaited historic moment on the morning of May 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building amid the Vedic mantra chants. He was accompanied by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Adheenam seers for the ceremony. After installing the Sengol, both leaders were seen lighting the candles on the premises.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament began with PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla performing pooja. As a sign of respect, the Prime Minister took the blessings of the Adheenam seers and bowed down to the Sengol before taking it for installation.

About the Sengol

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the sacred 'Sengol' on Saturday, May 27, from the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal. The Sengol is a significant historical symbol of the 'transfer of power between the Britishers and India, and it was then handed over to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The glorious Sengol is made by Vummidi Bangaru Chetti and Sons, Jewellers and Diamond merchants of Madras and was studded with jewels worth Rs 15,000. With a Nandi Bull on its top, the sceptre is purified with waters from holy rivers. It symbolises virtual, ethical rule and is highly spoken of in the ancient Tamil texts. The word Sengol is based on the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness.'