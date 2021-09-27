PM Modi Instructs To Ensure Vaccination, Health Check-up For Workers At Central Vista Site

A day after paying a surprise visit to the Central Vista Project site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that a digital archive will be set up to recognise the contribution of the workers employed there. The official Twitter account of the Prime Minister's office stated that the archive will reflect the workers' personal details, including their names, the place they belong to, and pictures. Besides the archive, all the workers engaged on the site will be given a certificate.

Further, the PM's Office informed that PM Modi has instructed senior officials to "ensure that those working at the site of the new Parliament building are fully vaccinated and that a monthly health check-up is held to ensure their wellness and well-being."

PM Narendra Modi, late on Sunday, paid a surprise visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building. Without giving any prior intimation to the security, the Prime Minister visited the site and was there for approximately an hour, conducting a first-hand inspection of the construction status. During his visit, he also is said to have interacted with the workers working there and asked about their well-being.

While inspecting the ongoing work relating to the new Parliament building, PM @narendramodi interacted with the workers engaged at the site and asked about their well-being. He said that they are engaged in a pious and historic work. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 27, 2021

What is the Central Vista Project?

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished, paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building, and the Vice President enclave. The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore.

On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar, and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.

Image: PTI/RepublicWorld