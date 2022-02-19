PM Modi Interacts With Afghan-origin Sikh/Hindu Delegation At His Residence In Delhi

Afghanistan-origin minorities, currently based in India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Top sources confirmed the presence of Afghan Origin Indian National Community leaders including Guljeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Raghunath Kochar and businessman Bansari Lal Arendeh who was abducted in Kabul on September 14 allegedly at gunpoint. Notably, Afghan citizen Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who was abducted by the Taliban in 2020, is set to meet PM Modi as well.

#FirstOnRepublic | PM Modi meets Afghan Sikh-Hindu Delegation at his residence; First pictures accessed



Tune in to watch - https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/werLp9zQtg — Republic (@republic) February 19, 2022

The 33-member delegation primarily includes Afghan origin Sikhs/ Hindus who have migrated to the country in the last two decades along with others who were evacuated after the Taliban-led conquest of Afghanistan on August 15, 2020. Sources have said that the lot intends to extend their gratitude to PM Modi for taking into consideration their adversities under the hardline Taliban regime and safe evacuation procedures.

In India's continued support to the people of Afghanistan and ensuring the welfare and safety of minorities there, Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Hindu religious texts were safely were bought to the country on December 10, 2021.

Afghan-origin minorities' primary concerns include:

The said delegation is said to table certain concerns before PM Modi in a bid to be granted maintenance and protection of their community and resettlement of Afghan refugees in India. The delegation will also record its sincere appreciation for the efforts and rehabilitation facilitated by the country including Vikramjit Sahney World Punjabi Organisation, Mandeep Singh Sobti Foundation and Puneet Singh Chandhok of the Indian World Forum.

They are keen on attaining residential visas with permits to enter and exit the country and have sought reservations at government jobs as well. Grant of citizenship and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) are on the cards. In addition, they seek safe resettlement of Afghans in India with a word on the protection of Gurudwaras and temples situated in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, on February 18 while speaking to Republic TV, Puneet Singh Chandok, President of the Indian World Forum, who has been working toward the welfare of the Afghan minority community in GoI confirmed the upcoming meeting of the Prime Minister with the Afghan minority community is 'good news'.

"The government of India has always been standing with the Afghan minority communities. It is a great initiative taken by the Prime Minister for the civilians who have been displaced after the Taliban took over the country and came to India," Chandok had said.