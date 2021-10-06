PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries Of SVAMITVA Yojana In MP, Distributes Property Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and further distributed e-property cards to around 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme.

While interacting with the beneficiaries through a video conference, PM Modi said that the scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents but is the "new mantra" for development in the villages across the country with the help of modern technology. While speaking about the launch of the SVAMITVA scheme in different states, the PM said that property cards were made for around 22 lakh families in the initial stage and was launched as a pilot project.

Further lauding the Madhya Pradesh government for working effectively on the Svamitva scheme in the state, he said that Madhya Pradesh worked on the scheme at a very fast pace and deserves appreciation for it. Due to the state government's efforts, around 1.70 lakh families of around 3,000 villages have received property cards named 'Adhikar Abhilekh' and that will help in bringing prosperity to the families.

"MP is amazing. MP is also the pride of the country. MP also has momentum and MP also has the urge to develop. A plan is made in the interest of the people in Madhya Pradesh. It is united day and night to take that plan on the ground," PM Modi said.

PM Shri @narendramodi's interaction with SVAMITVA Yojana beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/qocbZs1jcQ — BJP (@BJP4India) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, many leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the event.

What is the SVAMITVA Yojana?

A central government initiative, SVAMITVA is a central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and it aims to provide property rights to residents of rural areas. The scheme further paves way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset to take loans and other financial benefits.

The scheme also helps in demarcating inhabited lands in rural areas through drone technology and aims to boost the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country.

Image: Twitter/BJP4India