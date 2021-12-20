PM Modi Interacts With CEOs Of Companies Across Different Sectors Ahead Of Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the leading Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of the companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, electronics sectors. As per reports, the latest discussion was one of the many interactions being done by the Prime Minister ahead of the budget session to get inputs as well as suggestions from the private sector.

PM Modi's interaction with CEOs

#WATCH | PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, electronics sectors pic.twitter.com/JBRK0Rb73V — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Union Budget for the year 2022-23 is all set to be announced as the fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the budget on 1 February. Prior to the same, the Finance Ministry had tweeted that Sitharaman started her Pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholder groups on 17 December in New Delhi in two sessions. The meetings were held virtually.

Additionally, PM Modi, last year had met with at least 20 large global investors managing assets of over US$6 trillion. It is to note that since coming to power in 2014, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government has unveiled a series of reforms that have helped India climb on the global ease of doing business ranking. Now, the nation is pushing towards making itself a manufacturing hub. Production-linked incentive schemes for sectors from automobiles to semiconductors and solar have been announced to attract global manufacturers to set up bases in the country.