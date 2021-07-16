PM Modi Interacts With CMs Of 6 States On COVID Situation; Announces Emergency Package

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on the COVID-19 situation. While stating that India is at a point, where there are talks about a possible third wave, the Prime Minister said that in the last few days, around 80 per cent of new cases have been reported from these states.

Remarking that the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some states still remains a matter of concern, PM Modi said that it is very important that the states, where cases are increasing, take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of the third wave. He said that there was some relief from the way number of COVID cases had come down in most of the states of the country. ''Seeing this downward trend, experts were also hoping that soon the country would come out of the second wave completely,'' the Prime Minister added.

Asserting that the country has to move forward only by focusing on the strategy of Test, Track, Treat and Vaccine, the Prime Minister said that special attention has to be paid to micro-containment zones. He said that the districts, where the positivity rate is high should be given more focus. Informing that funds are being made available to all the states of the country for making new ICU beds, increasing the testing capacity and for all other needs, PM Modi said that the Centre has released an emergency COVID response package of more than Rs 23,000 crore.

The Prime Minister said, "I would like this budget to be used to further strengthen the health infrastructure. Whatever infrastructural gaps are in the states, they should be filled up expeditiously. Especially in rural areas we need to work harder."

India has so far recorded over 3,08,74,376 positive cases, out of which, 3,00,14,713 have successfully recovered and 4,08,764 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 37,154 new cases, 39,649 fresh recoveries and 724 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,50,899.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha are 32,307, 28,680, 1,15,327, 36,760, 1,19,442 and 22,690 respectively.

