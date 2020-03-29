'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Commends Doctors For Their Work On Frontlines Of COVID-19 Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation via the 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday and focused on Coronavirus, which has caused the nation to come to a standstill. He spoke to survivors of the Coronavirus and the doctors who are treating all patients.

PM discusses Do's and Don'ts of Quarantine

PM Modi spoke to a couple of doctors who are busy treating patients with the virus. Dr. Nitesh Gupta, from New Delhi said, "Everyone's mood is upbeat. We are engaged in exactly the same way and like the army battles enemies on the border. Our duty is to get the patient back home after being cured."

Dr. Borse, from Pune, said, "Even if one stays at home, one has to stay quarantined there. Observing a 6 feet distance is mandatory. One has to use a mask and wash hands very frequently. While coughing or sneezing use a simple handkerchief to cough on, so that droplets are not able to spread. When they are supposed to be at home, in quarantine, they are not supposed to leave home at all."

PM Modi concluded his message by saying that the people need to take up social distancing and decrease emotional distancing. He said, "The most efficient way to fight Coronavirus is social distancing. But, we have to understand that social distancing does not mean ending social interaction. In fact, this is the time to revive all our old social relationships, to refresh those relationships. In a way, this time also tells us to increase social distancing and decrease emotional distance."

