PM Modi Interacts With Governors Over COVID; Emphasises On Importance Of 'Janbhagidari'

Prime minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, interacted with Governors and Lieutenant Governors of all States and Union Territories with regard to the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive and COVID-19 situation. The rendezvous was organised over a video conference. PM Modi highlighted values and a sense of duty coupled with the vaccines as biggest strengths in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. He emphasized the significance of tracking, tracing, and testing and the importance of increasing RT-PCR tests all over the country.

The PM praised the citizens who participated in COVID-19 battle last year considering it their duty.

He further said, "The same feeling of Janbhagidari needs to be encouraged now as well. The role of the Governors, through appropriate utilization of their social capacity, thus becomes all the more critical to achieving this. Governors are an important link to ensure better coordination between State Governments and society, he said, adding that the combined power of all community organizations, political parties, NGOs and social institutions needs to be harnessed."

PM Modi further suggested that Governors can actively engage so that social institutions can collaborate seamlessly with the government in the State. This engagement shall ease out social network and ensure an increase in the capacity of ambulances, ventilators and oxygen at hospitals. The Prime Minister also suggested the Governors spread awareness about AYUSH related remedies along with information on 'vaccines, precaution and treatment'.

Bringing light to the youth of the country, PM Modi acknowledged them as a vital part of India's economy. "Therefore it is important that youth follows COVID-19 related protocols strictly", he said. The PM opined that Governors of State must ensure greater indulgence of University students in the country towards Janbhagidari. "In order to strengthen the nation's resolve, the respective State government must coordinate with Governor because latter plays its vital part in Janbhagidari," the Prime Minister added. The Vice President of India, Union Home Minister and Union Health Minister also attended the interaction.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that at this stage of a fight against the fatal virus, the country stands to gain from last year’s experience and improved healthcare capacity. He said that it is pertinent to ensure that more and more people get tested.