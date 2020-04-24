PM Modi Interacts With Panchayat Heads, Launches EGramSwaraj Portal To Simplify Accounting

General News

PM Modi on Friday while interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation launched eGramSwaraj portal and mobile app for the benefit of the Panchayat heads

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sarpanch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Diwas launched two programmes- an e-portal and a mobile application for the benefit of the  Panchayat heads.

According to PM Modi, the eGramSwaraj portal will help simplify the work-based accounting for the Panchayat Raj institutions (PRIs) across the country adding transparency in the planning, progress, and accounting of each panchayat. 

Read: PM Modi States India's Biggest Learning From Covid Pandemic; Says We Must Be Self-reliant

'Everyone has learned self-reliance'

While interacting with the Panchayat heads PM Modi also remarked that during this nationwide health crisis owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the biggest lesson that everyone had learned was of self-reliance. He emphasized, "We have been taught a lesson to not be dependent on the outside, to be self-reliant. We've been aware of this for a long time in India, but we've been reminded now, to be self-sufficient. Panchayats have a big role in this, stronger they are, stronger democracy will be."

WATCH his full address here:

India is approaching the last week of the extended Coronavirus lockdown, which by the end would have amounted to almost 40 days. The country has thus far identified just over 23,000 total cases, with 718 deaths so far, and just under 4800 recoveries.

Read: PM Modi States India's Biggest Learning From Covid Pandemic; Says We Must Be Self-reliant

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories