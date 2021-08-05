PM Modi Interacts With PMGKAY Beneficiaries In UP; Highlights Govt's Double Engine Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) and talked about several issues. He also highlighted the various benefits provided to the farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, he also addressed other issues ongoing in the country including the Parliament deadlock, Tokyo Olympics etc.

PM Modi interacts with farmers in Uttar Pradesh

Addressing a virtual meet on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Anna Mahotsav.

He spoke to the beneficiaries present at the event and asked them about their families as well as livelihood during this pandemic. He also enquired about the benefits they received from the government.

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of 5th August as two years back on the same date, as the idea of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat received a boost as Article 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir. Also, on the same date last year, the nation took its first steps towards Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Speaking on the benefits provided to the farmers during the pandemic, he said that the UP government has created new records in terms of purchase on MSP in the procurement of wheat and paddy, providing double benefits of MSP to farmers as compared to last year.

He further added that after providing assistance including housing, free toilets, electricity, and gas, the government is now preparing to provide water to every house through pipelines.

He also expressed relief on the fact that every grain procured in Delhi has reached the beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic as the agricultural activities did not stop and were actively being carried out.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2020 with an aim to provide free grains to the citizens of India especially focusing on the vulnerable sections of the country. The scheme was launched to support the citizens facing financial crises in the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the same, the government provides 5kg of rice/wheat and 1 kg of dal to each family holding a ration card.

