PM Modi Interacts With PMRBP Awardees, Invokes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Learnings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing. Using blockchain technology, the Prime Minister also awarded digital certificates to PMRBP winners for the years 2021 and 2022. During the interaction, PM Modi also recalled Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and said that he inspired people to be honest towards their duties. "Taking the inspiration from the Netaji, we all including the younger generation, must think of the nation first and perform our duty," the PM added.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is awarded to children aged between 5 to 18 years of age. It is given in recognition for special qualities and excellent achievement in six categories: Innovation, sports, academic achievements, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.

As many as 29 children from across the country were shortlisted for PMRBP-2022 this year under various Bal Shakti Puraskar categories. During the interaction, PM Modi stated that the PMRBP awards entail a great deal of responsibility and that awardees should not be stressed by expectations, but should rather be inspired by them.

"You have been given these awards when the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence. Throughout your lifetime you can proudly say that when my country was celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, then I was conferred with this award. With this award, you have been given a huge responsibility. Now everyone's expectations have also increased from you. You do not have to feel stressed by these expectations but draw inspiration instead," the PM said.

Country is proud to see young Indians heading big companies across the world: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also recalled his visit to Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir last year, where he met soldiers Baldev Singh and Basant Singh, who had fought alongside the armed forces from a young age in the conflict that followed independence.

"Without caring for their life, they played the role of young soldiers and supported the Army," the PM added. He further said that the country is proud to see that CEOs of all the big companies across the globe are Indians.

"We also see the youth doing well in the world of startups. We feel proud when we see our youth innovating, taking the country forward," the PM added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI