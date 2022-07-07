PM Modi Interacts With School Children In Varanasi; 'All Of You Are Very Talented People'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Varanasi on July 7, met school children and interacted with them, who in turn showcased their talent, singing cultural songs, playing the drums and performing Yogasanas.

As a parting note, PM Modi, who represents the Varanasi constituency. humorously asked the students, "Do you engage in cleanliness, wash your hands and exercise regularly?" He lauded their skills and said, "All of you are very talented people."

This is not the first time that the Prime Minister was seen interacting with children. On July 4, on the occasion of the Digital India Week in Gandhinagar, PM Modi held brief conversations with children. Among those the Prime Minister interacted with was a girl, who narrated her story of how she got separated from her mother and then got reunited with the help of her Aadhaar Card. Apart from her, an 11-year-old boy explained to the Prime Minister about the working of a self-learning Braille script device.

PM Modi is in Varanasi to celebrate the completion of 100-days of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth Rs 1,200 crore and inaugurate 33 projects worth about Rs 600 crore in the state.

PM Modi's itinerary in Varanasi for July 7

2 pm

Inaugurate

‘Akshay Patra mid-day meal Kitchen’ at LT College. It has the capacity to cook meals for around one lakh students



2.45 pm

Inaugurate

PM will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksha, to inaugurate ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam’ on the implementation of the National Education Policy.

4 pm

Lay foundation stone

PM Modi will reach Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

Other foundation stone laying ceremonies

A 6-lane road from Lahartara to Vijaya Cinema via BHU, a four-lane road from Pandeypur flyover to Ring Road, and the widening of the road from Kachari to Sandha to four lanes

Development work of the Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under the World Bank-aided UP Pro-Poor tourism development project

Construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra

Tourism Development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg

Tourism development various wards in Old Kashi.

Other Inauguration of projects

'Dasashwamedh Bhawan' at Dashashwamedh Ghat

Phase II of Vedic Science Centre

New building of Sindhaura Police Station, Firefighting Building at Pindra, Phulwaria JP Mehta Central Jail Marg and Babatpur Kapsethi

Construction work of the first phase of Namo Ghat

Rehabilitation of Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi City through trenchless technology

Laying of sewer lines; over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna area

Leakage repair works in Sis Varuna area of the city

Rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village

(Image: ANI)