Last Updated:

PM Modi Interacts With 'shramjeevis' Of Central Vista; Promises Republic Day Invitation

PM Narendra Modi on September 8 interacted with the shramjeevis (construction workers) of the central vista project after inaugurating the statue of Netaji.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
pm modi

IMAGE: ANI


Continuing with his customary practice of meeting and interacting with those involved in the construction process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 8 interacted with the shramjeevis (construction workers) of the Central Vista project after inaugurating the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the canopy at India Gate. During the interaction, PM Modi also apprised them of the government's invitation to them to attend the 26th January Republic Day parade. 

PM Modi inaugurates Netaji's statue at India Gate

After unveiling the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, PM Modi on September 8, Thursday inaugurated the 280 metric tonne statue of Netaji at the India Gate. The installation work of the statue was underway until the evening of September 7, Wednesday.  

READ | PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path today, unveil Netaji statue

The towering statue of Netaji is "one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India," PM Modi assured on January 21. He had added that the grand granite-made statue of Netaji will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's "indebtedness" to him.

PM Modi was welcomed at the canopy for the statue inauguration with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala's traditional Panchavadyam and Chanda. During the unveiling of the statue, the tune of Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, the traditional INA song was played. The festival at the Kartavya Path kicked off on today and will continue until September 11, with the exhibition of the cultural festival and a drone show on Netaji's life to be projected at India Gate at 8 pm on September 9, 10, and 11. 

READ | Grand statue of Netaji: 26,000 man hours to carve it from monolithic granite stone

(Image: ANI)

READ | Central Vista inauguration LIVE: PM Modi unveils historic Netaji statue on Kartavya Path
READ | 'Lucky' extraction; 1665 km truck transportation: Top points in material for Netaji statue
READ | Shackles of colonial past broken! PM Modi unveils historic Netaji statue on Kartavya Path
First Published:
COMMENT