PM Modi Interacts With 'shramjeevis' Of Central Vista; Promises Republic Day Invitation

Continuing with his customary practice of meeting and interacting with those involved in the construction process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 8 interacted with the shramjeevis (construction workers) of the Central Vista project after inaugurating the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the canopy at India Gate. During the interaction, PM Modi also apprised them of the government's invitation to them to attend the 26th January Republic Day parade.

#WATCH | PM Modi interacts with workers who were involved in the redevelopment project of Central Vista in Delhi



PM Modi told 'Shramjeevis' that he will invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the 26th January Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/O4eNAmK7x9 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

PM Modi inaugurates Netaji's statue at India Gate

After unveiling the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, PM Modi on September 8, Thursday inaugurated the 280 metric tonne statue of Netaji at the India Gate. The installation work of the statue was underway until the evening of September 7, Wednesday.

The towering statue of Netaji is "one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India," PM Modi assured on January 21. He had added that the grand granite-made statue of Netaji will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's "indebtedness" to him.

PM Modi was welcomed at the canopy for the statue inauguration with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala's traditional Panchavadyam and Chanda. During the unveiling of the statue, the tune of Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, the traditional INA song was played. The festival at the Kartavya Path kicked off on today and will continue until September 11, with the exhibition of the cultural festival and a drone show on Netaji's life to be projected at India Gate at 8 pm on September 9, 10, and 11.

