PM Modi Interacts With Welfare Organisation Members, Discusses Battle Against COVID-19

As India continues the battle against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to the members of various social welfare organisations via video conferencing and discussed India's fight against the pandemic.

Earlier on March 24, the Prime Minister had interacted with the medical fraternity including doctors, nurses, and lab technicians from all over the country via video conference. He has also appreciated the selfless work done by the medical professionals in dealing with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed 29 lives in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that the entire nation saluted these heroes during the 'Janata Curfew' and once again he acknowledged their service to the nation.

"He said that it is important to acknowledge the contribution of the family members of the medical fraternity also, for being their pillars of support," a release from the PMO on March 24 had said.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown in the country starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 1071 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) and at least 29 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and a complete nationwide lockdown till April 14 has been imposed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Meanwhile, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

