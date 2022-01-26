Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally intervened to make the Republic Day celebrations more inclusive this year, sources told Republic TV on Wednesday. For instance, health workers, autorickshaw drivers from Delhi and safai karmacharis were invited to witness the Republic Day Parade. Moreover, the Republic Day celebrations commenced on January 23 this year to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Additionally, a nationwide flagship programme of NCC - 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' was launched today to honour the supreme sacrifices of Armed Forces personnel in defending the nation. As per sources, NCC cadets fanned out across the country and stood with the families of the martyrs at the same time when the PM paid homage to the country's bravehearts at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Sources also indicated that states were asked to invite representatives of their neighbouring states to their respective Republic Day celebrations.

Apart from this, the Ministry of Home Affairs instructed the Raj Bhavans to ensure the representation of various sections of the society in their states at their 'At Home' events. According to sources, they were directed to extend an invite to the differently-abled, super-achievers, corona warriors, top sportspersons and innovators. The Republic Day celebrations will conclude on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

Republic Day Parade

The parade, commanded by Parade commander Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Alok Kacker, comprised of 6 marching contingents of the Army, multiple regimental bands, naval contingent led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent.

25 tableaux from different states and those from different Ministries were displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also included two from the DRDO about India's technological advancement in the defence sector.

Moreover, there was a scintillating performance by 485 dancers from 15 states showcasing India's unity in diversity. The Indian Air Force's presentation saw the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat' event with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'. A show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones is scheduled on this occasion.