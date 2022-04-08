PM Modi Invites Devotees To Attend Ambaji Teerthdham Sound And Light Show In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, urged devotees to participate in the Sound and Light show that will take place at Ambaji Teerthdham in Gujarat. The information was shared through PM Modi's Twitter handle, and the Prime Minister also informed that the festival will begin on Friday evening at 7 pm.

The Prime Minister stated in his tweet that a holy time has come for the devotees in the Ambaji temple of Gujarat. PM Modi's tweet reads "The festival will start from Friday evening. The Prime Minister said in a tweet that a holy time has come for the devotees in the Ambaji temple of Gujarat. Parikrama festival of 51 Shaktipeeths is starting at 7 pm today. This also includes organizing light and sound shows related to our Puranas.”

गुजरात के अंबाजी तीर्थधाम में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बहुत ही शुभ अवसर आया है। आज शाम 7 बजे से यहां 51 शक्तिपीठों का परिक्रमा उत्सव शुरू हो रहा है, जिसमें हमारे पुराणों की आकर्षक प्रस्तुति से जुड़ा लाइट एंड साउंड शो भी शामिल है। मेरा आग्रह है कि आप सभी इस भव्य अनुष्ठान के सहभागी बनें। pic.twitter.com/XrWciersau — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2022

Along with the Twitter post, PM Modi also posted a two-minute long video of the sound and the light show at Ambaji Teerthdhaam.

Parikrama festival of 51 'Shakti Peethas' at Ambaji Shrine

As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the construction of replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths in Ambaji. Simultaneously, the work of gilding the shikhara and urns of the temple has also begun and today, April 8, the grand light and sound show will be part of it.

As per the shrine's website, the project has been created to give the devotees of Goddess Shakti 'darshan' of all Shakti Peeths at one place and in one lifetime through lookalike temples of all the 51 Shakti Peeths.

Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Mandir, a pilgrimage place known throughout India, is located in the Danta taluka of the Banaskantha district in Gujarat. Hundreds of thousands of devotees visit Ambaji Tirtha to offer their respects. With 358 golden Kalash, it is India's sole Shakti Peeth. Hridayasamu Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, is the spiritual heart of millions of followers. Ambaji, a sacred pilgrimage place in the Aravalli range, is located at 240-20 U latitude and 720-51 longitude, at an altitude of 1,600 feet above sea level. The surrounding communities have a population of around 20,000 people, as per the official website of Ambaji Teerthdham.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@narendramodi