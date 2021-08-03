PM Modi Invites India's Olympics Contingent As Guests For Independence Day Celebrations

As Indian athletes continue to script history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations. He will also personally meet and interact with each one of them.

On 15th August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests. He will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time.#Olympics pic.twitter.com/Sw0rbENdVb — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

He will speak on the athletes' performance in the Olympics and their struggles amid the COVID-19 crisis.

PM's support for the Indian Contingent

PM Narendra Modi supported and encouraged the Olympians throughtout the events. He also congratulated the winners and appreciated the ones who made India proud.

Toady, PM Modi spoke to the captain of the Indian men's hockey team Manpreet Singh after a heartbreaking 5-2 against Belgium in the semi-final.

PM Modi tweeted that wins and losses are a part of life. The men's hockey team tried their best and that is what counts. He also wished Manpreet Singh & Co. the best for their upcoming bronze medal match as well as future endeavors.

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

Following the historic efforts by both Indian women reaching the semi-finals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, he wrote, "Not only has PV Sindhu won a well-deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics. I’m optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights".

Not only has PV Sindhu won a well deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics. I’m optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021

PM Modi was quick to console CA Bhavani Devi whose Olympics campaign did not go as planned. He assured her that she was an inspiration to all the young Indians who were planning on making a career in sports. He tweeted, "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens".

India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Before the athletes took off to Tokyo for the Olympics, PM Modi interacted with the Indian contingent and shared some words of encouragement via a video-conferencing session.

