PM Modi Invites People For E-Auction Of Gifts And Mementos Received By Him; Check Link

After the e-Auction of mementoes and gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi started on Saturday, he took to Twitter on Sunday and invited people to participate in the auction. The items to be auctioned included several gifts received by the PM on various occasions. Furthermore, he added that the proceedings from the auction will be contributed to the Namami Gange initiative aiming towards the conservation and rejuvenation of the river Ganga.

Sharing a video on his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes."

See the tweet:

Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative.https://t.co/Oeq4EYb30M pic.twitter.com/PrF44YWBrN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2021

Along with the invitation, he also provided a link to the website of the auction which majorly includes the gifts received by PM Modi from India's Olympian winners from the Tokyo Olympics and the Tokyo Paralympics. Anyone willing to participate in the auction can go through the website and it will remain open till October 7.

Auction of gifts and mementoes received by PM Modi

As an initiative by the Culture Ministry, the auction website provides several gifts for action which majorly includes the sports gear, types of equipment, and gifts received from medal-winning Olympians along with several other replicas of Char Dham, Ayodhya Ram Mandir among other models, sculptures, paintings, and many more.

Among the gifts received by the Olympic winners include the javelin used by gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil followed by the badminton racket by PV Sindhu. It also has a hockey stick of the Indian Women's Hockey Team with the signature of the entire hockey team. Meanwhile, the auction being the third edition will take place from September 17 till October 7 on the web portal. The price of the items starts from Rs 200 and goes up to Rs 1 crore.

Union Minister for Culture also shared the details regarding the auction and announced the beginning. He wrote, "e-Auction of gifts & mementos received by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, for this year has begun. Proceeds will go towards the #NamamiGange Mission[sic]."

e-Auction of gifts & mementos received by Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi, for this year has begun.



Here is an opportunity for you to bid for your favourite item at: https://t.co/wLkVS3ZsTJ



Proceeds will go towards the#NamamiGange Mission.@PMOIndia @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/sAekFti8yC — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 19, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/Twitter/@NarendraModi)