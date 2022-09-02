PM Modi Invokes ‘Panch Pran’ In Mangalore, Says Export Revival Key To 'developed India'

To make India a developed nation, it is important to increase exports with adequate cost competitiveness, said PM Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Mangaluru on September 2. He said that cost-competitive exports aren’t possible without the required ease-of-operations in the logistics sector and to realise the same, a lot of work is in progress to develop India’s infrastructure. Notably, PM Modi laid the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore in Mangaluru on Friday, September 2.

“I spoke about the Panch Pran in my speech during Independence Day. The first of them is ‘making India a developed nation’ and it is imperative to extend the scope of the country’s manufacturing sector and ‘Make in India’, moreover to also increase India’s exports, which should be cost-effective, which is not possible without cost-efficient logistics facilities. In the last eight years, unprecedented work is under progress to set up significant infrastructure facilities.”

Speaking at launch of various development initiatives in Mangaluru, Karnataka. https://t.co/cHDXf1iKwO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2022

Record-breaking exports despite the pandemic

Despite the unprecedented disruption caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, India was able to achieve significant success in achieving an increase in exports, said PM Modi. “The GDP figures that have come a few days ago are showing that the policies that India made during the Corona period, the decisions taken, were so important. Despite so many global disruptions last year, India exported a total of $ 670 billion i.e. ₹ 50 lakh crore rupees,” the Prime Minister said.

India also created a record in the area of merchandise exports, said Modi. “Overcoming every challenge, India created a new record of merchandise exports worth $ 418 billion i.e. Rs 31 lakh crore.”

Infrastructure development: Benefit to Karnataka

Karnataka has benefited immensely from the national-level Infrastructure projects, said Modi and added the state is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ‘Sagarmala Project’. “In the last 8 years, work has been done on the budget of ₹ 17000 Crore, just in the area of National Highways in Karnataka. Additionally, projects of over ₹ 1 Lakh Crore are in the pipeline - Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road Highway Six-laning, Bengaluru-Pune Greenfield corridor, Bengaluru satellite ring road are some of the projects,” PM Modi said and also touched upon the development activities undertaken in the railway sector in the state.

He further reasoned that the country is focussing on building advanced infrastructure because it is the “road to developed India. It (Infrastructure) not only generates good facilities but also creates employment opportunities,” said PM Modi.