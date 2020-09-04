PM Modi Urges IPS Probationers To Make Police Stations 'centres Of Social Trust'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with IPS officers on Friday emphasised on changing the "culture" of our police station and making it a centre of "social trust.” PM Modi was attending the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

"Have we ever emphasised on the culture of our police stations? How should our police stations become the centres for social trust? Make a list of all the police stations under your command to make changes. Whether or not you can change the person but surely you can change the system and the environment. This should be your priority," he said.

The Prime Minister said any public representative has great importance in a democratic nation, regardless of which party is in power. When people respect the public representative, they respect the democratic process, he added.

READ | PM Modi Takes A Dig At China, Says 'global Supply Chains Should Be Based On Trust'

READ | PM Modi Explains India's COVID Battle At US-ISPF Summit 2020: 'future-proofing Citizens'

'Be proud of your uniform'

"It is very important that you should be proud of your uniform instead of flexing power of your uniform. Never lose the respect for your Khaki uniform," PM Modi said. “There is a need to prevent youth from taking the wrong path at the early stage itself. Women police personnel can do that by involving females, he added.

Interaction with young police officers. https://t.co/J5eX6RI4qx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2020

READ | What Is Mission Karmayogi? Modi Govt's Latest Move On Civil Services Reform

PM also encouraged the IPS probationers to make use of technology in a positive way for improving their work. As many as 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady Probationers completed 42 weeks of their Basic Course Phase-I training at the Academy. They had joined the training institute in December 2018, after completing their Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana.

During the Basic Course Training, the IPS probationers were trained in various indoor and outdoor subjects including law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security.

READ | Modi Govt Allows 30-min Question Hour In Monsoon Session After Huge Opposition Uproar

(With inputs from agency)