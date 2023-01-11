'PM Modi Is Man Of Big Stature': US-based Dhaliwal Who Was Deported During Farmers' Stir

Indian-American businessman and philanthropist Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, who was conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a man of big stature. On reports of the PM apologising to him for deporting him during the farmers' protest, he said that elders apologise.

"Elders never apologise. PM Modi is a man of big stature, and I respect him a lot. He said that it's my big heart that despite once being sent back, I came to India," Dhaliwal, who is one of the 27 recipients of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman this year, said.

The US-based businessman said that it is an honour for him to be felicitated with the 'Pravasi Bhartiya Award'. "50 years ago people in foreign countries didn't know about us but now India has become one of the world's biggest power," he said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya award is the highest honour given to people of Indian origin by the Government of India. Dhaliwal was presented with the award by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

PM 'really going out of his way' to work with Sikh community: Dhaliwal

Last week, Dhaliwal praised PM Modi and said that he is "really going out of his way" to work with the Sikh community, both inside and outside India.

"I think Modi is doing a lot for the Sikh community. He's doing a lot for the country, but especially for the Sikhs he is doing a lot. And I don't know what else can he do? He is really going out of his way to work with the Sikh community," he told PTI.

Originally from Punjab, Dhaliwal moved to the United States in 1972. He along with his brothers started their business in the real estate and gasoline sectors. He also has more than 1,000 petrol stations among other businesses with reported annual sales of USD 2 billion.

"I'm really thankful to the Indian government (for this award). I was actually surprised (when I saw my name among the awardees). It came as a shock to me that I'm getting the reward," the businessman said.

He added, "I think we have got the best prime minister. We should work with him and help him to achieve what he wants to do. He's doing great for the country and when India does good, we (people of Indian origin) do good."