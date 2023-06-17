'PM Modi Is My Good Friend, We Exchange Ideas Often': Telangana CM KCR Before Oppn Meeting

After boycotting the inauguration of the new parliament and opposing the Centre's ordinance in Delhi, Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) President and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his 'good friend.' During an event where he inaugurated a new BRS office in Nagpur, KCR said that he has cordial relations with PM Modi and that the two often exchange ideas.

"Modi Ji is my good friend. We have exchanged our ideas on multiple occasions. During meetings like for NITI Aayog, we discuss best practices in the state when something good happens in Kerala or in Telangana. There is nothing new in it," KCR said when asked a question on the exchange of ideas with the Prime Minister.

3 things you need to know

KCR's statement comes just a few days ahead of the opposition meeting scheduled in Patna next week.

Major non-BJP parties will meet on June 23 to make a strategy on how to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

There are a few parties including the BRS that have differences with the Congress party and are likely to skip the meeting.

Will BRS skip the opposition meeting?

On June 23, major non-BJP parties like Congress, Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will strategise on how to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, the BRS along with Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are likely to skip the meeting due to their differences with the Congress party. The meeting will be chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and according to sources from the RJD, the focus will not be on picking a CM candidate but to establish coordination among the parties as the first step. While the Bihar CM has predicted that strengthening opposition unity will force the BJP to prepone the general elections, former Congress leader and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the unity will do no good.