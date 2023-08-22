PM Modi Issues Departure Statement Ahead Of His Visit To South Africa And Greece Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic journey to South Africa and Greece, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties and participating in the BRICS Summit. In his departure statement issued on Tuesday, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the trip and highlighted the significance of the 15th BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place from August 22 to August 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The summit, which includes the participation of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has become a platform for addressing global concerns and discussing collaboration among developing nations.

"BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system. This Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development," the Prime Minister stated.

Giving details of his South Africa visit, the PM said, "During my stay in Johannesburg, I will also participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities. I look forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event. I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg."

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi's statement regarding holding bilateral meetings carries weight, particularly considering the attendance of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Though their bilateral meeting is not yet confirmed, if the bilateral encounter does occur, it will mark their initial meeting since the beginning of the border conflict in May 2020.

The Prime Minister's visit to South Africa also underscores the first in-person BRICS Summit since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, signifying a renewed commitment to collaborative efforts among member nations.

PM Modi's visit to Greece

Following his engagements in South Africa, PM Modi is slated to travel to Athens, Greece, on August 25, 2023, at the invitation of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This visit holds special importance as it marks the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in four decades. "This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," PM Modi on his upcoming Greece visit.

"Contacts between our two civilizations stretch back over two millennia. In modern times, our ties have been strengthened by shared values of democracy, rule of law and pluralism. Cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence, and cultural and people-to-people contacts have been bringing our two countries closer," the Prime Minister remarked.

With a vision to forge a new chapter in the multifaceted relationship between India and Greece, PM Modi expressed his optimism about the forthcoming visit.