Lauding the 100 crore vaccine dose feat by India, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, warned the nation to not lower its guard against Coronavirus (COVID-19) and keep its masks on and get vaccinated. In his address to the nation, PM Modi narrated how India achieved vaccine equity with its science-driven approach and public participation. PM Modi also slammed critics who questioned India's ability to vaccinate its citizens, stating that India had proved all nay-sayers wrong.

PM Modi's address on India's vaccination

"On 21 October, India achieved the difficult but unparalleled target of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. This has come about by the unified efforts of 130 crore Indians. I congratulate our citizens on achieving this feat. 100 crore vaccine doses isn't just a number, but shows our ability as a nation. It pictures New India that knows how to set difficult targets and achieve them," said PM Modi.

Slamming naysayers, he listed the doubts raised against India's vaccination - doubting scale, budget and man power. Listing public participation as the major factor, PM Modi said that the Centre had ensured no vaccine discrimination by prioritising health workers first and then vulnerable population. Expressing pride in India's science-driven approach to vaccination, PM Modi also explained the importance of morale-boosters like lighting lamps and banging thalis.

"Other top countries had decades of expertise in researching vaccines, but India mostly depended on the vaccines made by these countries. When the biggest pandemic of 100 years came, questions started arising on India. Will India be able to fight this global pandemic? From where will India get the money to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India get the vaccine? Will India be able to vaccinate enough people to stop the pandemic from spreading? But today this 100 crore vaccine dose is answering every question," said PM Modi.

He added, "Taking everyone along, the country started the campaign of 'Vaccine-Free Vaccine for Everyone'. Poor-rich, village-city, far-away, the country has only one mantra that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be discrimination in the vaccine too! We ensured that the VIP culture did not dominate the vaccination campaign. It is a matter of pride for us that India's vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based."

"We made public participation our first strength in the country's fight against the pandemic. The country clapped, played thali, lit lamps to give energy to its solidarity, then some people had said that will this disease run away? But we all saw the unity of the country and in it, the awakening of collective power," he said.

PM Modi's Diwali warning

Issuing a warning ahead of Diwali, he urged citizens to keep their guard up, keep their masks on and get vaccinated, He warned, "With 100 crore vaccine doses, India knows achieving big targets in a very good way. But for this, we need to have strong and must not be careless now. Festivals should be celebrated with full careful. Masks should be made a habit. Masks should be a priority for those who are not fully vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should motivate others."

पिछली दिवाली हर किसी के मन में एक तनाव था, लेकिन इस दिवाली 100 करोड़ वैक्सीन डोज के कारण एक पैदा हुआ विश्वास है।



अगर मेरे देश की वैक्सीन मुझे सुरक्षा दे सकती है, तो मेरे देश में बने सामान मेरी दिवाली को और भी भव्य बना सकते हैं।



PM Modi sees optimism in economy uptick

Highlighting the uptick in the economy, he said, "Today, Indian companies aren't just getting record investments, but employment generation is also taking place. Along with record investment in start-ups, record start-up unicorns are also being developed. As Diwali approaches, sales peak in India. We must strive to buy every single thing 'Made in India', produced by the sweat by each Indian. And this will be possible only with the efforts of everyone."