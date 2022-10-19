PM Modi Issues First Response As Mallikarjun Kharge Becomes Congress President

Hours after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected to the Congress' top post after defeating Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the new Congress president and hoped for his fruitful tenure ahead. Notably, it is for the first time in 24 years that the grand old party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "My best wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge ji for his new responsibility as President of Congress. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead."

PM Modi's tweet came minutes after Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a press conference and urged the Congress members to work together in order to fight the "fascist forces" threatening democracy and the Constitution. Kharge also asserted that he will work as a true Congress soldier to strengthen the organisation.

Kharge will take over from Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as interim president of Congress for a long time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge elected new Congress president

The Congress on October 19 declared veteran Mallikarjun Kharge its new chief, the first non-Gandhi to lead the party in 24 years. He will take charge on October 26. Earlier in the day, Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president election, Kharge received 7,897 votes while Tharoor got 1,072. Notably, 416 votes were declared invalid.

The 80-year-old Congress leader, who is widely seen as the 'Gandhi-family-approved' candidate, defeated Tharoor with 84% of the votes cast in his favour on October 17.

Soon after the results were announced, Tharoor took to Twitter and wished Kharge all success in carrying out his responsibilities as the party chief. “It is a great honour and a huge responsibility to be President of Congress and I wish Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues and to carry the hopes and aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India,” Tharoor tweeted.

