Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ said that the efforts towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan seem to be fading away. Addressing the nation, PM Modi stated that the initiative has been lacking during the pandemic period. The PM, who introduced the initiative, said that the efforts must not be forgotten and claimed that the initiative was a key part of nation-building.

PM Modi went on to add that the efforts put towards the initiative must be looked upon for inspiration. The PM further urged everyone to not forget their parts in the initiative. “I could not make much emphasis on Swachatha during the pandemic period. I feel that we must not lose sight of the goal of cleanliness even momentarily. How the collective effort of people towards nation building leads to collective success will inspire all, while giving new energy to start more such initiatives,” the PM said.

PM Modi lauds Indore

Adding to the point, PM Modi said that Indore has successively grabbed the title of the ‘cleanest city’ year after year. The PM praised the people of Indore for maintaining the city clean. He further added that the city, which is already leading the Swachch Bharat charts is moving towards new heights with yet another initiative.

PM Modi said that the ‘cleanest city’ has now added another feather in its cap by becoming the first ‘Water Plus’ city in India. “People of Indore are not contempt with the top position in the country that they are looking for new ways to improve. They have now devoted themselves to building the Water Plus city ie; a city with no sewage slush is allowed to mix with public water bodies without treatment,” he said.

“The people of Indore have taken forward the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan voluntarily and as a result, the water falling into Saraswati and Kanh rivers has improved. The country needs more such cities to improve the cleanliness as well as conservation of water,” the PM said on Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi further added that the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will only be complete with such initiatives.

IMAGE: PTI